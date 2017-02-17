AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Gibraltar Industries Inc
* Gibraltar reports fourth-quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.24
* Q4 sales $232 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.0 billion
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - for Q1 2017, revenues are expected to decrease nearly 15 percent compared to prior year period
* Sees Q1 GAAP EPS of between $0.10 and $0.14 per diluted share, or $0.17 to $0.21 on an adjusted basis
* Gibraltar industries - GAAP EPS for full year 2017 is expected to be between $1.55 and $1.65 per diluted share, or $1.75 to $1.85 on an adjusted basis
* Gibraltar Industries - for 2017, co expects generally favorable market conditions
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.