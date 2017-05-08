BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Gibson Energy Inc
* Gibsons reports financial results for first quarter 2017 and pending retirement of CEO
* Says announces pending retirement of its president and Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Hanlon
* Gibson Energy Inc says board commenced a search and hopes to be in a position to announce new president and CEO in near term
* Gibson Energy - Qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Gibson Energy Inc says Hanlon will continue in his current role until his successor has joined Gibsons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing