BRIEF-GIC supports proposed privatisation of Global Logistic Properties by Nesta

July 14 (Reuters) - GIC Pvt Ltd:

* GIC supports proposed privatisation of global logistic properties limited by nesta

* Has provided an undertaking to Nesta to vote in favour of the scheme in respect of its aggregate shareholding interest of 36.84 pct in GLP‍​

* Bank Of America Merrill Lynch is the financial adviser to GIC for its stake in GLP including for the strategic review and the scheme

* Agreed to give the GIC undertaking after having considered the terms of the acquisition, in particular, both the price and certainty of execution Further company coverage: