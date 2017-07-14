FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-GIC supports proposed privatisation of Global Logistic Properties by Nesta
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 6:04 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-GIC supports proposed privatisation of Global Logistic Properties by Nesta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - GIC Pvt Ltd:

* GIC supports proposed privatisation of global logistic properties limited by nesta

* Has provided an undertaking to Nesta to vote in favour of the scheme in respect of its aggregate shareholding interest of 36.84 pct in GLP‍​

* Bank Of America Merrill Lynch is the financial adviser to GIC for its stake in GLP including for the strategic review and the scheme

* Agreed to give the GIC undertaking after having considered the terms of the acquisition, in particular, both the price and certainty of execution Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.