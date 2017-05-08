BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
May 8 Giga Media Ltd
* James huang appointed chief executive officer of gigamedia
* Giga media ltd - appoints james huang as its new chief executive officer upon departure of collin hwang
* Giga media ltd - james huang will also take over positions of chairman of board, a member of board, and chief financial officer of company
* Giga media ltd - james huang will also take over positions of chairman of board, a member of board, and chief financial officer of company
* Giga media ltd - hwang has resigned from his role as chairman of board, a member of board, chief executive officer and chief finance officer
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale