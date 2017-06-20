June 20 Giga-tronics Inc

* Giga-Tronics reports results for the fourth quarter and FY 2017

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 sales rose 93 percent to $5.2 million

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $1.3 million to $1.7 million

* Company exited Q4 with $11.4 million in total backlog

* For personal reasons, Joey Thompson is stepping down from acting CEO role and will instead be named executive chairman

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍company's board of directors is in process of reviewing strategic alternatives in an attempt to enhance shareholder value​

* Company further announced that John Regazzi and Suresh Nair will be named co-chief executive officers

* Giga-Tronics inc - ‍company's board of directors has not yet set a timetable for strategic review process​

* Giga-Tronics inc - ‍further, board of directors has not made a decision to pursue any particular transaction​

* Company's board is in process of reviewing strategic alternatives

* Giga-Tronics- strategic alternatives viewed by co include possible sale, merger, spin-off or other separation of a selected business

* Company anticipates its net sales for q1 of fiscal 2018 which ends june 24, 2017 to be in range of $1.3 million to $1.7 million