Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Giga-tronics Inc
* Giga-Tronics reports results for the fourth quarter and FY 2017
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q4 loss per share $0.05
* Q4 sales rose 93 percent to $5.2 million
* Sees Q1 2018 sales $1.3 million to $1.7 million
* Company exited Q4 with $11.4 million in total backlog
* For personal reasons, Joey Thompson is stepping down from acting CEO role and will instead be named executive chairman
* Giga-Tronics Inc - company's board of directors is in process of reviewing strategic alternatives in an attempt to enhance shareholder value
* Company further announced that John Regazzi and Suresh Nair will be named co-chief executive officers
* Giga-Tronics inc - company's board of directors has not yet set a timetable for strategic review process
* Giga-Tronics inc - further, board of directors has not made a decision to pursue any particular transaction
* Company's board is in process of reviewing strategic alternatives
* Giga-Tronics- strategic alternatives viewed by co include possible sale, merger, spin-off or other separation of a selected business
* Company anticipates its net sales for q1 of fiscal 2018 which ends june 24, 2017 to be in range of $1.3 million to $1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.