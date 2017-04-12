BRIEF-MM2 Asia says entered placement agreement for placement of 87.7 mln new ordinary shares
* Proposed Placement Of 87,748,000 New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of MM2 Asia Ltd.
April 12GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing Inc :
* Says it will pay 5.3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/95iKRW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Proposed Placement Of 87,748,000 New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of MM2 Asia Ltd.
* Says it will buy 17.9 billion won worth of facilities to expand business scale
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: