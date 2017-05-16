May 16 GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing Inc :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.53 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 22 and the dividend will be paid on May 22

