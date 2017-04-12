April 12 Giglio Group SpA:

* Signs 7.2 million euro ($7.64 million) contract with Persidera

* The contract will run until 2020 for the distribution of the signal to the DTT Network

* Persidera is a company of the group TIM (70 pct controlled by TIM and 30 pct by Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso)