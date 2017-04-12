BRIEF-NARI Technology says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 12 Giglio Group SpA:
* Signs 7.2 million euro ($7.64 million) contract with Persidera
* The contract will run until 2020 for the distribution of the signal to the DTT Network
* Persidera is a company of the group TIM (70 pct controlled by TIM and 30 pct by Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.