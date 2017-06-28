UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 28 GIGLIO GROUP SPA:
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH MEI.COM, ONLINE STORE FOR LUXURY GOODS IN CHINA
* AGREEMENT SIGNED ON ANNUAL BASIS WITH THE POSSIBILITY TO EXTEND FOR FUTURE YEARS
* AGREEMENT WILL ENABLE GIGLIO GROUP THROUGH OWN FASHION DIVISION TO PROPOSE AND MARKET CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES OF ITALIAN LUXURY BRANDS ON MEI.COM AND ALL SOCIAL CHANNELS AND APPS CONNECTED TO IT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, June 28 A computer virus wreaked havoc on firms around the globe on Wednesday as it spread to more than 60 countries, disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and halting work at a chocolate factory in Australia.