June 28 GIGLIO GROUP SPA:

* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH MEI.COM, ONLINE STORE FOR LUXURY GOODS IN CHINA

* AGREEMENT SIGNED ON ANNUAL BASIS WITH THE POSSIBILITY TO EXTEND FOR FUTURE YEARS

* AGREEMENT WILL ENABLE GIGLIO GROUP THROUGH OWN FASHION DIVISION TO PROPOSE AND MARKET CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES OF ITALIAN LUXURY BRANDS ON MEI.COM AND ALL SOCIAL CHANNELS AND APPS CONNECTED TO IT