SE Asia Stocks-Gain as investors look past Fed

By Nicole Pinto June 19 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, in line with broader Asia, underpinned by improved risk sentiment as investors shifted focus away from the U.S. Federal Reserve after an interest rate increase last week. However, markets also positioned themselves for the UK's negotiations to exit the European Union, set to start in Brussels on Monday. "I think risk-on bias is coming back from the precipitation of central bank events," said Ta