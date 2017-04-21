Italy - Factors to watch on June 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
April 21 Gilead Sciences Inc:
* Results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
* Studies demonstrated HCV cure rates of 99 percent in children aged 6 to 11 years, and 100 percent in adult patients co-infected with HCV and HBV
* In Karen Murray led study, 1 treatment-naïve genotype 1 patient relapsed; other patients achieved SVR12, primary efficacy endpoint
* In Chun-Jen Liu led study, 3 patients had serious adverse events that were not considered to be drug-related
* Most common adverse events reported from Chun-Jen Liu led study were headache, upper respiratory infection, fatigue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Consumer Affairs Minister C.R. Chaudhary, HCL Infosystems Executive Vice Chairman & MD S. Premkumar at an even