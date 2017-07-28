FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says European Commission grants marketing authorization for Vosevi
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 28, 2017 / 3:56 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says European Commission grants marketing authorization for Vosevi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* European Commission grants marketing authorization for Gilead’s Vosevi® (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for the treatment of all genotypes of chronic hepatitis C

* Vosevi was authorized as a 12-week treatment regimen for patients with any genotype of chronic hepatitis C virus infection

* Also announced an extension of marketing authorization for Harvoni (ledipasvir 90mg/sofosbuvir 400mg)

* Indication for Harvoni extended to include treatment of chronic HCV genotype 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 infection in adolescents aged 12 to < 18 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.