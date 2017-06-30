June 30 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says shareholder Giovanna Investment Hong Kong has cut 209.6 million shares, or 2.4 percent stake in the company, between Feb 14 and June 29

* Says Giovanna investment Hong Kong's holding has reduced to 5.0 percent from 7.4 percent after transactions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u5LLhd

