May 3 Gjensidige Bank Asa

* Board of Gjensidige Bank has today decided to appoint Krister Aanesen as CEO of Gjensidige Bank

* Aanesen joins bank on 1 august this year, and will take over as CEO at turn of year

* Aanesen will succeed Hans Harén, who retires later this year after having led bank since 2011