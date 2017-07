July 14 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring Asa

* Gjensidige q2 pretax profit nok 1,503 million (Reuters poll nok 1.59 billion) vs 1,709 mln in Q2 2016

* Gjensidige q2 combined ratio 85.0 percent (Reuters poll 82.8 percent) vs 79 pct in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)