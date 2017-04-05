April 5 GK Software AG:
* FY growth in turnover of 23.5 percent to 77.33 million
euros(provisional figures)
* EBITDA reached 7.80 million euros, following a figure of
2.2 million euros in 2016 and therefore improved by 258 percent
* Profits for 2016 were at upper end of company's
expectations and were within medium-term forecast for period
until 2018
* FY EBIT amounted to 3.94 million euros and therefore
increased by 5.22 million euros over previous year's figure
(2015 EBIT, (1.28) million euros)
* Is confident will be able to reach goals set in
medium-term forecast for period until 2018 and is standing by
this without changes
