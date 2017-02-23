UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Feb 23 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd
* Kurdistan regional government's ministry of natural resources ("mnr") is to begin exporting all shaikan crude production via trucks to turkey, from end of february
* No shaikan crude will be injected into kirkuk-ceyhan export pipeline at fishkhabour, until further notice by mnr
* Mnr has confirmed to gulf keystone that economic benefit to company will be same as that of previous framework
* Mnr has also confirmed its intention to take full responsibility, at its sole cost on a non-rechargeable basis, for additional transportation costs
* Company will continue to receive a fixed payment of gross $15 million per month for sales of crude Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.