Feb 23 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Kurdistan regional government's ministry of natural resources ("mnr") is to begin exporting all shaikan crude production via trucks to turkey, from end of february

* No shaikan crude will be injected into kirkuk-ceyhan export pipeline at fishkhabour, until further notice by mnr

* Mnr has confirmed to gulf keystone that economic benefit to company will be same as that of previous framework

* Mnr has also confirmed its intention to take full responsibility, at its sole cost on a non-rechargeable basis, for additional transportation costs

* Company will continue to receive a fixed payment of gross $15 million per month for sales of crude