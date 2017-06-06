June 6 Glacier Bancorp Inc:
* Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announces acquisition of Columbine
Capital Corp in Buena Vista, Colorado
* Boards of Glacier and Columbine unanimously approved
transaction
* Deal provides for payment to columbine shareholders of
total of $15.7 million in cash, 1,717,229 shares of Glacier
common stock
* Glacier Bancorp Inc- upon closin Collegiate Peaks Bank to
be merged into Glacier Bank, operate as separate banking
division under existing name and team
* Definitive agreement to acquire Columbine Capital Corp,
the bank holding company for Collegiate Peaks Bank
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: