BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Gladstone Capital Corp
* Gladstone Capital Corp. reports financial results for its second quarter ended march 31, 2017
* qtrly net investment income per common share $0.21
* qtrly total investment income $8.8 million versus $ 9.974 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $9.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.