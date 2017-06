June 5 Gladstone Land Corp

* Gladstone Land acquires organic farmland in north carolina for $2.2 million

* Gladstone Land Corp says upon acquisition, gladstone land entered into a 10-year lease agreement with southern belle organics llc

* Gladstone Land Corp says lease agreement includes an annually-escalating base rent plus a revenue-sharing component based on crops harvested on farms