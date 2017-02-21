Feb 21 Gladstone Land Corp-

* Gladstone Land announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.01

* Quarterly affo per share$0.14

* Gladstone Land Corp net asset value per share $14.21 as on Dec 31, 2016 versus $13.68 as on sept 30, 2016

* Quarterly total operating revenues $4.9 million versus $4.5 million in quarter ended Sept 30, 2016