Feb 22 Glanbia Plc

* Adjusted earnings per share 87.66 cent, up 11.2% on prior year, constant currency (up 10.8% reported);

* EBITA from wholly owned business eur 305.1 million, up 12.5% on prior year, constant currency (up 12.6% reported)

* Recommended final dividend of 7.94 cent per share, an increase of 10% on prior year.

* On a pro‐forma* basis glanbia expects the adjusted eps of the continuing group to grow between 7% ‐ 10% constant currency in 2017.

* EBITA margins from wholly owned business 10.7%, up 90 bps on prior year, constant currency and reported; Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)