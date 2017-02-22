Feb 22 Glanbia Plc
* Glanbia plc announces proposals to sell 60 percent of
Dairy Ireland to Glanbia Co-Operative and create strategic joint
venture Glanbia Ireland; signs a non-binding memorandum
* Dairy Ireland, comprised of Glanbia Consumer Foods Ireland
and Glanbia Agribusiness is currently 100% owned by Glanbia Plc
* New entity, Glanbia Ireland, which will encompass Glanbia
Consumer Foods Ireland and Glanbia Agribusiness and Glanbia
Ingredients Ireland, will be 60% owned by Glanbia CO-OP and 40%
owned by Glanbia Plc
* Transaction brings together in a single structure the
ownership, operations and objectives of Glanbia’s Irish dairy
and agri-businesses
* New entity to have €1.5 billion of annual revenue and a
2.4 billion litre milk pool; will be Ireland’s largest milk
processor
* In 2016 Dairy Ireland delivered revenue of €616.2 million,
EBITA of €30.7 million and an EBITA margin of 5.0%.
* The Dairy Ireland transaction is expected to be 5%‐7%
adjusted EPS dilutive to Glanbia Plc in a full‐yea
(Reporting By Conor Humphries)