BRIEF-McClatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in CareerBuilder
May 12 Glarun Technology Co Ltd
* Says board elects Hu Mingchun as chairman, appoints Wu Yi as general manager
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement