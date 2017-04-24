BRIEF-Henan Splendor to win bid for traffic surveillance equipment contract for 156.7 mln yuan
June 15 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd
April 24Glarun Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.432 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jHvIdc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd
* ATOS WINS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GENCI WITH ONE OF THE MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN THE WORLD
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28