BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 P H Glatfelter Co:
* Glatfelter reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Consolidated net sales totaled $390.7 million and $402.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
* P H Glatfelter Co - consolidated net sales totaled $390.7 million and $402.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
* Composite fibers' shipping volumes in Q2 of 2017 are expected to be approximately 5pct higher than Q1.
* Specialty papers' shipping volumes in Q2 are expected to be slightly below Q1 of 2017.
* Consolidated capital expenditures are expected to total between $125 million and $140 million for 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results