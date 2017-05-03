PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 15
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Glaukos Corp:
* Glaukos completes patient enrollment in phase ii clinical trial for idose™ travoprost intraocular implant in glaucoma patients
* Glaukos corp- topline readout expected later in 2017 for study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access Pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.