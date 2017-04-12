April 12 Glaukos Corp:
* Glaukos Corporation acquires IOP Sensor System from Dose
Medical
* Says terms of transaction were approved by a special
committee consisting only of independent members of Glaukos'
Board
* Glaukos Corp - acquired intraocular pressure sensor
system assets and related liabilities from Dose Medical
Corporation for $5.5 million in cash
