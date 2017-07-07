July 7 Gleacher & Company Inc:
* Gleacher & Company - board has determined to make fifth
liquidating distribution to co's stockholders in amount of $0.80
per share of co's common stock
* Gleacher & Company Inc - anticipates that payment date of
fifth liquidating distribution will be on or about July 26, 2017
* Gleacher & Company - has determined to seek from delaware
chancery court extension of period during which co may wind up
affairs under Delaware general corporation law
