May 18 Glencore Plc:

* Glencore announces joint venture with G500 in Mexico

* Fuels retail franchise created by Glencore and G500's JV will include fuel supply, branding and ancillary retail services

Has entered into agreement with corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a franchise platform, to be known as G500 network, which will service over 1,400 affiliated service stations in mexico.