BRIEF-Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system in Japan
* Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system at Saitama Medical University International medical center in Japan
March 20 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg Source text: bit.ly/2nciKQ2 Further company coverage:
* Aimmune Therapeutics to present data on peanut allergy in Europe at the European Academy Of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry