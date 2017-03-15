March 15 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Says Ankleshwar plant has received the EIR (Establishment
Inspection Report) issued by the FDA
Clarification relating to an article on Glenmark published
in today's edition of Indian Express In response to an article
published by the Indian Express in its today's edition with
respect to Glenmark's Ankleshwar plant receiving observations
from the USFDA during its inspection in December, 2016. In this
regard, Glenmark would like to state that its Ankleshwar plant
has received the EIR (Establishment Inspection Report)
yesterday. The EIR is issued by the FDA only if it finds the
facility to be deemed acceptable.
