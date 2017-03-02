March 2 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra, Inc. announce partnership agreement for generic nuvaring

* Development on vaginal ring product under way ; cos expect to file an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) in fiscal 2019

* Says secured exclusive marketing, distribution rights for product

* Says co has option to commercialize two additional evestra vaginal ring products, for the U.S. Market

* Evestra will develop product exclusively for glenmark for U.S. market; will get some milestone payments during various stages of development