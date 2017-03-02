BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra, Inc. announce partnership agreement for generic nuvaring
* Development on vaginal ring product under way ; cos expect to file an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) in fiscal 2019
* Says secured exclusive marketing, distribution rights for product
* Says co has option to commercialize two additional evestra vaginal ring products, for the U.S. Market
* Evestra will develop product exclusively for glenmark for U.S. market; will get some milestone payments during various stages of development Source text - (bit.ly/2mNpcJX) Further company coverage:
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: