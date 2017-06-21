June 21 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Says entered into a licensing agreement with boston-based
APC Therapeutics Inc
* Says licenses small molecule oncology compound from APC
Therapeutics to expand immuno-oncology portfolio
* Compound has potential to be used as a monotherapy or in
combination with approved therapies to address unmet needs in
cancer treatment.
* Co will license product from apc therapeutics, manage
clinical development including regulatory filings &
commercialization worldwide
* APC Therapeutics will receive development milestones and
sales royalty payments.
Source text: (bit.ly/2rBip8Z)
