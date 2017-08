July 31 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in a phase 2A study of GBR 830 for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis

* ‍Firmly committed to advancing GBR 830 for patients with AD, plans to initiate a Phase 2B trial in H1 of calendar year 2018​