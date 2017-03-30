March 30 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Reports positive results from a phase 3 trial of GSP 301, mometasone/olopatadine fixed-dose combination nasal spray

* Phase 3, U.S.-based trial was a four-arm, double-blind, randomized, parallel group, active and placebo-controlled study

* Study enrolled 1,176 adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older for 14-days of twice daily treatment with GSP 301, mometasone, olopatadine or placebo.

* Says all trial arms utilized same vehicle and nasal spray delivery system

* Primary endpoint was change from baseline in average morning and evening patient-reported 12-hour reflective total nasal symptom score (RTNSS)