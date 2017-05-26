CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
May 26 GLINTT GLOBAL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES SA :
* Q1 NET PROFIT 392,485 EUROS VERSUS 325,583 EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 TURNOVER 16.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 16.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 1.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2r4PrPu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to divest investment business and web agency business into new subsidiaries, named SBS Neo Partners Co., Ltd and SBS Internet & Mobile Co., Ltd respectively
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.