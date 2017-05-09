May 9 GLOBAL BIOENERGIES SA:

* REG-GLOBAL BIOENERGIES, CLARIANT AND INEOS RECEIVE MAJOR EU FUNDING TO DEMONSTRATE THE PRODUCTION OF ISOBUTENE DERIVATIVES FROM STRAW.

* EUROPEAN FINANCING PACKAGE AMOUNTING TO EUR 9.8 MILLION, OF WHICH EUR 4.4 MILLION FOR GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION FOR NEXT 48 MONTHS STARTS ON JUNE 1ST 2017