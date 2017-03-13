BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
* Global Blood Therapeutics reports recent business progress and fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.74
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Global Blood Therapeutics - expect cash, proceeds from financing to allow funding planned activities through announcement of topline data from SCD pivotal study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14