June 9 Global Brands Group Holding Ltd :

* Acquisition of assets relating to bcbg brands

* Agreement for a consideration of US$23 million

* Global brands group holding says deal includes assumption of all liabilities on acquired assets and workers' compensation liabilities

* Global brands group holding ltd says completion of deal is conditional upon U.S. Bankruptcy court approval of reorganization plan for BCBG group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: