UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 Global Brands Group Holding Ltd
* Disposal of 51% interest in a subsidiary
* Deal for at a consideration of US$100 million
* Seller agreed to sell sale shares representing 51% of target to ABG
* After completion of transactions, Jimlar corporation will own 49% of equity interest of Abg-Frye Llc and ABG will own 51%
* Group's gain from disposal is expected to be approximately US$90 million
* Jimlar Corporation, unit of Co, as seller to dispose equity interest in Abg-Frye Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources