April 3 Global Brands Group Holding Ltd

* Disposal of 51% interest in a subsidiary

* Deal for at a consideration of US$100 million

* Seller agreed to sell sale shares representing 51% of target to ABG

* After completion of transactions, Jimlar corporation will own 49% of equity interest of Abg-Frye Llc and ABG will own 51%

* Group's gain from disposal is expected to be approximately US$90 million

* Jimlar Corporation, unit of Co, as seller to dispose equity interest in Abg-Frye Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: