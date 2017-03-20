BRIEF-Main Street says made a new portfolio investment in Meisler Rental Group
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
March 20 Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc
* Global Brass And Copper Holdings, Inc announces executive appointments
* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc says Bill Toler will assume role of executive vice president, strategic planning and development for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams