March 6 Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc
:
* Global Brass And Copper Holdings, Inc. Reports fourth
quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 sales $322.6 million versus $323.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY shipment volumes to range from 530 million pounds
to 560 million pounds
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA to range from $120 million to $130
million.
