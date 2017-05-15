BRIEF-Beijing Urban Construction Investment unit's JV wins land auctions
* Global Brokerage Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $3.99 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net loss from continuing operations includes a $23.9 million goodwill impairment charge
* Global Brokerage Inc - we are working with financial and legal advisers to explore refinancing alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* requires Polaris Capital to clarify further regarding co’s submission of rehabilitation petition through central bankruptcy court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 19 (IFR) - Asian credit was little changed during a slow session, with few market risk events on the horizon and bonds continuing to push at tight levels.