BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
May 11 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc:
* Global eagle entertainment inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing
* Global eagle says must implement additional internal controls, procedures & take remedial actions relating to material weaknesses before finalizing reports
* Global eagle says review process could time and resources and co may identify material weaknesses in addition to the previously disclosed ones
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros