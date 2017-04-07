April 7 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - On April 3, 2017, board
of co appointed Paul Rainey to serve as company's executive vice
president and CFO
* Global Eagle Entertainment - Jeffrey A. Leddy, co's chief
executive officer, will no longer serve as company's interim
principal financial officer
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - Jeffrey A. Leddy will
continue to serve as company's chief executive officer - SEC
Filing
