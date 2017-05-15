AIRSHOW-GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
May 15 Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc :
* Q1 net loss attributable 116.7 million pesos versus loss of 142.9 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (BHCIG) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' long-term foreign-currency ratings of the following notes issued by Zhaohai Investment (BVI) Limited: USD300 million 3.1% senior unsecured notes due 2018 USD500 million 4.0% se