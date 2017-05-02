BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Global Infotech Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 3 after acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p435QM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials