MOVES-StanChart appoints Francis as global banking head for Europe
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
March 30 Global Logistic Properties Limited
* Update On Strategic Review
* special committee remains in discussions with such parties and that these parties have commenced due diligence on company.
* wishes to re-emphasise that all terms of proposals received (including price) are non-binding
* company wishes to remind all shareholders of company to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares or other securities of company
* Company wishes to update that special committee remains in discussions with such parties
* There is no certainty that any definitive transaction will materialise from, or that any offer will be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 15 HSBC Holdings Plc will maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday, after the territory's defacto central bank raised its discount window base rate.
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.