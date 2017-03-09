March 9 Global Mastermind Holdings Ltd

* Loan agreement was entered into between global mastermind financial services as lender and customer c as borrower

* Global mastermind financial services to grant facilities of up to a principal amount of hk$50.00 million to customer c

* Loan agreement for a term of 12 months from date on which loan agreement becoming unconditional